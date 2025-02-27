Indian magician shocks Australian hosts: Suhani Shah reads minds on live TV to reveal crush's name, iPhone passcode

Indian mentalist Suhani Shah recently appeared on an Australian TV show and shocked the hosts with her incredible performance. During the show, she guessed the name of a host’s crush and successfully unlocked another presenter's iPhone by guessing the passcode. Indian mentalist Suhani Shah left Australian TV hosts speechless with her performance. (Instagram/@thesuhanishah)

“Mentalist Suhani Shah is a magician but doesn't use props, she just uses her mind, so we put her to the test on live TV by letting her read our minds,” reads the caption posted on YouTube along with a video of the show's segment.

The video shows Shah asking one of the hosts to think about her crush or someone who is not her immediate family member. Once she guesses the name correctly, she interacts with another presenter to guess his four-number passcode.

Suhani also shared short snippets from her apperance on Instagram.

Social media is applauding:

The video of Shah left people mesmerised. While some praised her, others wondered how she pulled off the tricks.

“About time she is getting the recognition she deserves,” an individual posted. Another shared, “Guessing a foreign name for Indians would be very difficult. Because, even though I lived in America for 10 years (I am an Indian), I had never heard the last name she said in the video. And even after it was mentioned in the video, I could not guess the exact spelling of the last name because of the host’s Australian accent.” A third expressed, “Suhani rocks.” A fourth wrote, “This is awesome.”

Who is Suhani Shah?

According to her LinkedIn, she has given over 5,000 performances to date. She uses a “deep understanding of human behaviour and psychology” to perform her tricks. In addition to being a performer, she is also an author who has written a book titled “Unleash Your Inner Power.”

What are your thoughts on the mentalist’s tricks? Did they leave you surprised?