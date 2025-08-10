Indian man claims deportation from UK after 30 years, friends see him off at airport: 'They are deporting him'

A video claiming to show an Indian man being deported from the United Kingdom after living there for 30 years has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The clip, originally shared on TikTok by a user named Deepa Rangra Wala, shows the man being dropped off at the airport by friends. A viral video showed a man claiming he was deported from the UK after 30 years, sparking reactions online.(Instagram/ub1ub2)

Text overlayed on the video reads, “Deport after 30 years from UK.” In the footage, the person filming can be heard speaking in Punjabi, with the words translated as: “It has been 30 years since he arrived in England. Alright, cool, he did not have any papers to prove he could stay here and today they are deporting him. We are here to drop him to the airport ourselves. It is our last bit of time with our brother. He worked here for 30 years. He got his family settled here, but now he has to go to India.”

The TikTok video was later reposted on Instagram by the account UB1UB2: Southall, West London, with the caption, “Poor lad.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions pour in

The post has attracted over two lakh views, drawing a mix of sympathy, disbelief, and scepticism.

One commenter wrote that it was “quite upsetting but hope he lives a good life,” while another claimed, “After 33 years in the UK he would not be deported unless a criminal activity was conducted.”

Some comments reflected concern over the man’s social ties, asking, “Where’s all the English people he made friends with during that time?” Another user expressed optimism for his future, saying, “Hope he becomes a billionaire in India.”

Many viewers criticised the alleged decision to deport him, with one writing, “He should have been granted citizenship; he lived in the country for 30 years.” Another wrote, “Deporting working class so they can get people that claim benefits – typical UK style.”