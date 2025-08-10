Kerala man who stalked, bombarded colleague with chocolates and flowers faces deportation from UK

An Indian man is facing deportation from the UK after stalking and harassing his colleague at the London Zoo. Asish Jose Paul, 26, bombarded Lutaruta Masiulonyte with flowers, chocolates and messages before proposing to her. The unwanted advances continued for six months despite Masiulonyte blocking his number. A Kerala man was arrested four time for stalking his colleague in the UK and now faces deportation (Representational image)

The harassment and 4 arrests

According to a report in the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Asish Paul is originally from Kerala. He met Masiulonyte while working in the cafe at London Zoo.

Over a period of six months — from July 7 to December 30 last year — Paul would shower Masiulonyte with gifts and messages. The harassment reached a stage where she had to block his number and file a police complaint.

Paul, an accountancy student, was arrested once and given bail after being warned not to go back to the zoo. However, the very next day, he went back to the zoo to talk to Masiulonyte.

The 26-year-old from Kerala was re-arrested, charged with stalking and given bail on the condition that he would not enter the Borough of Westminster or contact Masiulonyte.

For the second time, however, he went to the London Zoo. This time, he was arrested and let go on the condition that he would not go within 50 metres of the zoo.

For the third time, however, he went back to the tourist attraction. Paul told Royal Park attendants that he was “in love” with Masiulonyte and wanted to talk to her.

This time, he was arrested and given a six-month prison sentence suspended for twelve months, reported the Daily Mail.

“I feel scared all the time”

Masiulonyte said the harassment went on for long that she felt exhausted, scared, and anxious all the time.

“This incident has taken a toll on me emotionally and psychologically,” Masiulonyte said in her victim impact statement.

“The harassment was going on for so long it drained me. I feel scared and anxious being in London. My friends and family are worried for me and for my safety.

“I feel anxious all the time. I feel frustrated. I repeated myself so many times I started to question whether I was the problem.

“I lost my independence through the harassment. I have to rely on someone to be with me to feel safe.”

Possible deportation

Along with his six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, Paul will have to complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also been given a 10-year restraining order and faces possible deportation after he admitted to stalking involving serious alarm or distress.