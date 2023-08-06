Indian man cracks 273 walnuts his with head, reclaims world record

Naveen Kumar, a 27-year-old martial artist from India, has reclaimed the world record for the most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute. With an impressive 273 walnuts cracked, Kumar has surpassed the previous record of 254 held by Muhammad Rashid.

Naveen Kumar smashed 273 walnuts with his head in a minute. (Guinness World Record)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Guinness World Records, Kumar and Rashid have been fiercely vying for the title of ultimate nut-cracking champion for years. Rashid was the first to hold the record in 2014, breaking an impressive 150 walnuts. He then went on to surpass his own record in 2016 by cracking a whopping 181 nuts.

In 2017, Kumar, who had been trained by the renowned Prabhakar Reddy (himself a holder of multiple martial arts records), dethroned Rashid with his own stunning performance, breaking an incredible 217 walnuts.

Although both of them managed to surpass the previous standing record on the set of La Notte dei Record in Italy, Rashid ultimately emerged victorious, cracking an astonishing 254 walnuts to Kumar’s 239.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, after five long years, Kumar reclaimed the title of the world’s greatest nut-cracker. After reclaiming the world record, he told Guinness World Records, “In order to prove my talent, I broke the record again.”

“New record: The most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute - 273 achieved by Naveen Kumar S,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Twitter. The video shows Kumar smashing walnuts kept on the table one by one with his head. He cracked 273 walnuts in a minute, that’s over 4.5 walnuts per second!

Watch the look at the Guinness World Records below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on August 4 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 62,800 views, close to 500 likes and numerous retweets. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts on this record.

Here’s how people reacted to this new world record:

A Twitter user wrote, “The record is amazing.” “This is nuts,” expressed another. A third posted, “Busted 273 nuts in one minute. A real minute man. That’s gotta be exhausting and probably hurts.” “Almost 5 nuts per second. Hope he didn’t end up with a numb skull,” shared a fourth. A fifth joined, “Show me his forehead.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON