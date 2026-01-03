Indian man highlights Singapore's discipline and cleanliness, says it is 'way ahead of our country'

An Indian man’s Reddit post comparing Singapore with India after a recent week-long visit has gone viral, sparking conversations online about civic sense, discipline and governance. In the post titled “Observations from my recent Singapore visit [OC]”, the user highlighted what he described as stark differences between daily life in the two countries. A Reddit post comparing India’s negotiable rules to Singapore’s order sparked debate.(Representational image/Unsplash)

“I recently visited Singapore and stayed there for a week. It genuinely pains me to say this, but Singapore is way ahead of our country in almost every aspect,” the OP wrote before listing 3 areas that stood out: driving discipline, cleanliness, and airport experience.

On Singapore roads, the Redditor recalled that he experienced “zero honking” during his stay. “Not even once did I hear a honk. No exaggeration. In India, we honk for fun, frustration, habit, ego, and sometimes just to announce our existence. Noise pollution is practically our background music,” he wrote.

He added that motorists in Singapore largely follow lane discipline, avoid overspeeding and do not resort to aggressive driving or random U-turns. By contrast, he joked that Indian roads sometimes resemble a “Fast & Furious audition.”

The OP also praised Singapore’s clean roads, saying that they were “on another level”. “I will not say the roads are 100% spotless. I did notice a few cigarette butts here and there. But overall, the cleanliness is on another level. I wore brand new shoes in Singapore. After a week, the soles still looked new. The moment I stepped out of the airport in India, that illusion was shattered,” he said, adding that overall cleanliness standards were significantly higher than Indian cities, where “sand, dust, or debris” are commonly seen along roadsides despite regular cleaning efforts.

Further, describing Singapore’s airport immigration as “super smooth”, he said that checks were minimal and queues short, unlike India, where clearing security can take 30-45 minutes.

The man acknowledged Singapore’s smaller size but credited its political leadership with strong development since independence in 1965. “Singapore became independent in 1965 and is already a developed country. India became independent in 1947, yet we are still officially a developing nation. As harsh as it sounds, achieving civic sense, discipline, and basic public responsibility at scale in India will not happen through awareness campaigns alone. Strict enforcement is key,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

The post has drawn mixed reactions online. “Comparing Singapore to India is nonsensical. Literally a city state versus the world’s largest country. Best comp to India is China frankly. India has many issues no doubt but this comparison makes no sense and isn’t really helpful tbh,” one user commented.

“Singapore is barely a city, let alone a country. More land=more people=more difficult to manage. Not justifying India’s shitty infrastructure, but maybe look for another example? And honestly, the self-flagellation and bi****ng is getting old. Either do something about it or shut up,” commented another.

“‘Singapore is way ahead…’ Almost everywhere is way ahead of India in civic sense!” wrote a third user.

