Indian man in Poland shares 2 lakh monthly expense breakdown: ‘ 1.1 lakh for rent, 20,000 for groceries’

An Indian man living in Warsaw, Poland, has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses as a couple, revealing that they spend about 8,500 Polish złoty (about ₹2.1 lakh) to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

The man shared that they spend around 8,500 PLN every month. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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“Living in the heart of Warsaw. Here’s what a comfortable lifestyle costs us as a couple each month—from rent and groceries to squash dates and weekend adventures,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

In the video, the man shared that their biggest expense is rent and utilities, which cost them around 4,500 PLN every month, which is around ₹1.1 lakh. The couple spends another 800 PLN (approximately ₹20,000) on groceries, while weekend activities such as playing squash, shopping and eating out account for about 1,500 PLN (around ₹38,000).

Since both work full-time, they have also hired a house help who visits once a week and costs 800 PLN (around ₹20,000) a month. They spend around 400 PLN (roughly ₹10,000) on cabs and public transport, while miscellaneous expenses such as salon visits and small purchases add another 500 PLN (around ₹13,000).

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{{^usCountry}} When added together, the man shared that they spend around 8,500 PLN every month, which works out to approximately ₹2.1 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When added together, the man shared that they spend around 8,500 PLN every month, which works out to approximately ₹2.1 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: After 10 years in India, Indian man in Poland says he has never worked beyond 8 hours in Europe)

Social media reactions

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The video triggered a flood of reactions, with many expressing surprise over the couple’s grocery budget.

“I think you eat just a little, because 800 PLN for 2 people is really not enough. I would say 1,500-2,000 is realistic,” wrote one user.

“Only 800 for groceries? Why am I spending 2,700/mo for groceries alone,” commented another.

As questions about the low grocery bill continued to pour in, the man explained how the couple manages to keep the expenses in check.

“A lot of people are surprised by the 800 PLN grocery budget, so a quick clarification. Yes, we genuinely spend under 1,000 PLN/month on groceries as a couple,” he wrote.

He clarified that the amount does not include eating out or food deliveries, nor does it cover their occasional Żabka runs for milk, water and snacks. He added that neither of them smokes and they rarely drink alcohol, keeping those expenses minimal.

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“We mostly cook simple vegetarian Indian meals at home. Both of us receive corporate lunch cards, which also help reduce our grocery spending a bit,” he said.

“Everyone's lifestyle and spending habits are different, so your grocery bill may be higher or lower than ours. This reel is simply a reflection of our personal monthly expenses,” he added.