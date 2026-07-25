Indian man in US explains why returning home feels difficult: ‘There are so many opportunities’

An Indian man living in the United States has shared why many people who initially plan to work abroad for only a few years eventually find it difficult to return home. From peaceful surroundings to better opportunities and convenient amenities, he highlighted several aspects of life in America that influence such decisions.

An Indian man explained why many Indians chose to stay in the US despite missing their home country. (Instagram/chef_se_life_tak)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Mathura man’s journey from bike in India to BMW and own house in US goes viral)

The man, identified as Gaurav Makhloga, shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about how his perspective changed after moving to the US.

‘Who would feel like leaving this place?’

Recalling his mindset before relocating, Makhloga said he had planned to earn money in America for a few years before returning to India and enjoying a comfortable life.

“Before coming to America, my thought process was also that, man, I'll earn money for 2-4 years, then go back to my country and enjoy myself. But brother, let me show you what I got after coming here,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, he showed the calm and green surroundings of the area where he lives. Pointing to the absence of crowds and noise during the evening, he explained why such an environment can make people reconsider their plans of moving back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he showed the calm and green surroundings of the area where he lives. Pointing to the absence of crowds and noise during the evening, he explained why such an environment can make people reconsider their plans of moving back. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Look, it's evening time, and far and wide, nobody is visible anywhere. With so much peace and quiet here, brother, who would feel like leaving this place? That's a different matter, though—there is no place quite like your own home and your own country,” he added.

(Also read: ‘Step out of your comfort zone’: Indian woman in US urges students not to settle for survival jobs abroad)

Opportunities and comfortable lifestyle

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Makhloga further said that the availability of professional opportunities, modern facilities and a comfortable lifestyle often makes it difficult for immigrants to leave the country.

“Here, I mean, there are so many opportunities and such comfortable amenities that people don't even feel like leaving this place. See how much greenery there is everywhere here? That's why people don't want to go back from here,” he said.

The video was shared with the caption, “Life gives you choices. What you choose is what matters.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media users react

The clip prompted several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “You're right,” while another commented, “Yes, I agree with you.” A third person said, “Beautiful place, but India hits differently.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, “America offers comfort, but home is home.”

(Also read: Austrian woman debunks ‘myths about India that people still believe’)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)