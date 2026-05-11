Indian man says Germany’s 40-hour work week made him more productive than in India: 'I was working in chaos'

While long working hours are often seen as a sign of dedication in India, an Indian professional based in Germany says shorter work weeks can actually lead to better productivity. Taking to LinkedIn, Sahil Choudhary compared work culture in India and Germany, saying he now gets more work done in 40 hours in Germany than he did in 70 hours in India. Many users agreed that long working hours do not always lead to better productivity. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In his post, Choudhary said Germany’s strict 40-hour work week forced him to change the way he worked and helped him become more focused and organised. He explained that in India, discussions were often spread across the day through constant follow-ups, calls and repeated meetings. In Germany, however, meetings are usually planned with clear agendas and decisions are made in a single discussion.

Choudhary also spoke about workplace distractions in India, mentioning random calls, gossip, reels and chai breaks. In contrast, he said people in Germany block “focus time, DND” on their calendars and colleagues respect those boundaries.

He further pointed out that in many Indian workplaces, work often extends late into the night because someone is always available. In Germany, he said employees are generally not expected to work beyond office hours, forcing teams to prioritise tasks better.

“I realised that I wasn’t working more in India, I was just working in chaos,” he wrote, adding that the 40-hour limit in Germany left “no room” for such work habits.