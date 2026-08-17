Indian man shows other side of Dubai beyond Instagram glamour: ‘Ask those who work in the heat’

An Indian man living in Dubai has offered a glimpse into the difficult conditions faced by workers in the city, drawing attention to the extreme heat that often remains unseen behind its glamorous image. In a video shared on Instagram, Lalit Joshi said even a short walk outdoors left him drenched in sweat, despite it being late in the evening.

An Indian man had shared Dubai’s less glamorous side, highlighting the extreme heat faced by workers. (Instagram/lj290497)

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‘Working here is not easy’

In the clip, Joshi spoke about the reality of working in Dubai and asked viewers to imagine the challenges faced by those employed outdoors for long hours.

"You guys must think working in Dubai is easy. Well, working here is not easy. See, I just walked for two minutes from duty to my room, and look at my condition—how much I am sweating! So this is the reality of Dubai. And it's still nighttime, 9:00 PM. Right, it's 9:00 PM and this is the condition. So you can only imagine how people who work here in the sun during the day—especially those working in construction lines—how do they work? You can imagine that."

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed Joshi visibly sweating after what he described as only a two-minute walk from his workplace to his room. ‘Behind Dubai’s glittering skyline’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed Joshi visibly sweating after what he described as only a two-minute walk from his workplace to his room. ‘Behind Dubai’s glittering skyline’ {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, Joshi also reflected on the contrast between Dubai’s luxury-driven image on social media and the everyday reality of people working there to support their families.

The caption read: "Instagram shows the luxurious side of Dubai, but to understand the real Dubai, ask the people who work hard every day to support their families. I walked for just two minutes from work to my room and was completely drenched in sweat, and this was at 9 pm! Now imagine how difficult it must be for those who work outdoors under the scorching sun during the day, especially construction workers. Behind Dubai’s glittering skyline and luxurious lifestyle are the hard work, sweat and sacrifices of thousands of people."

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Watch the clip here:

Social media users relate

The post prompted several reactions from people who said they could relate to the conditions described in the video.

One user wrote, “Bro, I’m in Dubai too. The heat here is intense, man!” Another commented, “Bro, our ship is in Dubai too. The heat is brutal. Working in these conditions is absolutely exhausting.”

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Others agreed with Joshi’s observation, with one person writing, “Yes I agree with you,” while another simply said, “This is so true.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)