Indian man surprises mother with Emirates First Class upgrade to Mumbai: ‘This was the least I could do’

An Indian man living in the US surprised his mother with an Emirates First Class upgrade for her flight to Mumbai, capturing the heartwarming moment she realised that she would be travelling in the airline’s premium cabin.

An Indian man surprised his mother with an Emirates First Class upgrade on her flight to Mumbai. (Instagram/atulbranade)

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The man, identified as Atul, shared the video on his Instagram account, @atulbranade. The clip, which carries a location tag for San Francisco, California, shows the mother standing near Emirates check-in counters at the airport, holding her boarding passes and an Indian passport.

(Also read: Indian lawyer roasted for bragging about Emirates ‘first class’ flight sets record straight)

Mother discovers the surprise at airport

Dressed in a saree, the elderly woman initially appears unaware of the surprise her son has planned for her. As Atul films the interaction, he asks her in Marathi to take another look at her boarding pass.

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{{^usCountry}} She carefully examines the ticket before he draws her attention to the word “FIRST” printed on it, revealing that she has been upgraded from Business Class to First Class. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She carefully examines the ticket before he draws her attention to the word “FIRST” printed on it, revealing that she has been upgraded from Business Class to First Class. {{/usCountry}}

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It takes her a moment to process what has happened. Her expression quickly changes from confusion to disbelief before she breaks into a delighted smile. She playfully touches her forehead while reacting in Marathi, seemingly unable to believe the unexpected upgrade.

Atul then confirms the surprise with an enthusiastic “Yes!”, prompting another joyful reaction from his mother.

‘She spent her whole life giving us the better seat’

Sharing the video, Atul explained why he wanted to make the journey special for his mother.

“I told my mom she was flying Business to Mumbai. She had no idea I upgraded her to First. She spent her whole life giving us the better seat, the bigger portion, the easier path. This was the least I could do,” he wrote in the caption.

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The gesture struck a chord with social media users, with several people praising the son for creating a memorable experience for his mother.

(Also read: Indian man called out for flaunting his Emirates first class flight: ‘This video is cringe’)

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One user described the moment as “This is so wholesome.” Another commented, “She deserved this moment.” A third person wrote, “What a beautiful surprise.” Echoing the emotional response to the video, another user added, “This made me emotional.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)