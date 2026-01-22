Indian motorcyclist faces ₹1 crore hospital bill after Dubai road accident

An early Sunday morning crash on the E311 near Dubai Silicon Oasis left an Indian motorcyclist with multiple fractures and a growing hospital bill close to Dh400,000( ₹ ₹1 crore). An Indian motorcyclist met with an accident near Dubai, underwent major surgeries and was left with hospital expenses close to ₹1 crore. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Avinash Sequeira, 36, remains hospitalised at Fakeeh University Hospital after undergoing two major surgeries. Doctors have indicated that additional procedures will be required in the coming days.

Avinash had set out before sunrise for what was meant to be a routine Sunday group ride towards Hatta with six fellow bikers. Since his own motorcycle was under repair, he borrowed a friend’s bike for the ride. A regular weekend rider, he is also a member of the Ducati Owners Club.

Sequence of events before the crash According to his family, the ride and the return journey were uneventful until the group neared Liwan, close to Avinash’s residence. At that point, another rider noticed a radiator leak. The group pulled over to inspect the issue and suspected that loose pebbles on the road may have pierced the radiator.

To prevent further damage, the bikers decided to exchange motorcycles so the damaged bike could be taken to a nearby garage, while Avinash continued home on another motorcycle.

“All was fine until then,” Avinash said from his hospital bed.

Moment of impact As Avinash approached a gentle curve on a bridge near Liwan, the motorcycle suddenly lost traction.

“I wasn’t speeding. My speed wouldn’t have been more than 50kmph on the curve,” he said. “The bike slipped unexpectedly. I tried to steady it because I didn’t want it to crash, but it was too heavy. Once I lost control, it fell on my legs.”

Medical reports show that the crash resulted in multiple fractures to both legs and his right hip. Passersby alerted emergency services, and Avinash was rushed by ambulance to Fakeeh University Hospital, where doctors initiated emergency trauma care.

Surgeries and mounting costs Avinash has already undergone surgeries lasting nearly five hours, during which steel rods were inserted to stabilise fractures in his right femur and hip. Doctors have advised that at least two more surgeries are required, including procedures on his left leg and reconstruction of the tibia below his right knee.

Avinash works as a freelance events management professional and does not have medical insurance. His father, Sunil Sequeira, 65, a real estate broker, said the family has no means to meet the rising medical expenses.

“We were alerted after Avinash’s iPhone automatically sent out an SOS alert following the crash,” Sunil said. “By the time we reached the hospital, he was already being prepared for surgery.”

Doctors have told the family that Avinash faces a long recovery, including around three months of rehabilitation before he can begin walking again, followed by several more months to regain full strength.

Despite the uncertainty, the family said they are grateful for the medical care and the support received from friends, fellow bikers and the wider community.