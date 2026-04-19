Indian nurse in Germany gifts sister iPhone 16 with first salary: ‘My first salary was hers’

An Indian nurse working in Germany has struck an emotional chord online after sharing how she used her first earnings abroad to fulfil a long-standing promise to her family. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Riya, posted a video recounting how her journey overseas helped her turn a heartfelt commitment into reality.

An Indian working in Germany used her first earnings for family, earning praise on social media.(Instagram/riya_in_germany)

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(Also read: Indian woman lands 'dream job' in Germany without speaking German, explains how)

In the clip, she says, “I'm an Indian nurse working in Germany. My first salary was 1700 euros. I didn't buy anything for myself. I got my sister an iPhone 16. She cried when she opened it. I promised her years ago that my first salary would be hers. Germany made that possible. Later, I saved up and bought my dad a car. This is why I came here. What would you do with your first Germany salary?”

Watch the clip here:

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{{^usCountry}} Her story, centred on family, sacrifice and aspiration, quickly resonated with viewers who related to the emotional weight behind her decisions. Internet reacts with warmth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her story, centred on family, sacrifice and aspiration, quickly resonated with viewers who related to the emotional weight behind her decisions. Internet reacts with warmth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video has garnered several reactions, with many users praising her priorities and dedication. One user wrote, “This is so pure. Not many people remember promises like this.” Another said, “Your sister must be so proud of you, this made me emotional.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has garnered several reactions, with many users praising her priorities and dedication. One user wrote, “This is so pure. Not many people remember promises like this.” Another said, “Your sister must be so proud of you, this made me emotional.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third comment read, “Respect for putting family first, this is what success looks like.” Another user added, “Stories like yours remind us why people move abroad and work so hard.” One viewer shared, “I would probably do the same, family always comes first.” Yet another wrote, “You didn’t spend on yourself and still feel so happy, that says everything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third comment read, “Respect for putting family first, this is what success looks like.” Another user added, “Stories like yours remind us why people move abroad and work so hard.” One viewer shared, “I would probably do the same, family always comes first.” Yet another wrote, “You didn’t spend on yourself and still feel so happy, that says everything.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘Not what Indians expect’: Indian woman in Germany explains how work culture differs)

A story many can relate to

For many, the first salary symbolises more than financial independence. It represents years of effort, sacrifice and the fulfilment of promises made long before success arrived. Riya’s story captures that sentiment, offering a glimpse into how personal milestones are often shared with loved ones rather than celebrated alone.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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