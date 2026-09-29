Indian Oil employee reveals 45,000 monthly expenses despite living in Tier-2 city: ‘Got reality check’

An Indian Oil employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video. Angita said that she got a reality check when she began to track her expenses and realised that she had spent ₹45,000, despite living in a Tier-2 city.

An Indian Oil employee broke down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@work_fit_wander)

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Based in Dibrugarh, Assam, Angita works as an Operations Officer with Indian Oil. She is also a part-time content creator who often shares glimpses of her life on social media. In one recent video, she broke down her monthly expenses.

Monthly expenses as Indian Oil employee

“This is how much I spend in a month as an Officer in Indian Oil,” Angita said at the beginning of the video.

The government employee said that there is no company accommodation in Dibrugarh, so she shells out ₹10,000 per month as rent. For ₹10,000 per month, she gets a 2BHK in the city with panoramic views.

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{{^usCountry}} Angita further revealed that she prioritizes health and therefore spends ₹20,000 on groceries and meals. This includes nuts, protein powders, fruits etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angita further revealed that she prioritizes health and therefore spends ₹20,000 on groceries and meals. This includes nuts, protein powders, fruits etc. {{/usCountry}}

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“To support healthy lifestyle, I spend around 20,000 on food expenses, which includes high protein meals, snacks, and protein powder,” she said.

Since her healthy lifestyle also includes working out, she pays ₹1,500 per month as gym membership. “Strength training 5 days a week and 5K steps daily comes with 1500 membership fee,” she said.

Utilities like her electricity bill add up another ₹1,000 to her monthly expenses. Next, she spends ₹3,000 on grooming services like head massage, pedicures etc.

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Angita’s social media feed is evidence to the fact that she likes travelling, and that is also reflected in her monthly budget.

The Indian Oil officer revealed that long weekend /trips or weekend escapes cost her around ₹10,000. This brings the total of her monthly expenses to ₹45,000.

“Reality check”

The Indian Oil officer called the figure a “reality check” in the caption accompanying the video.

“I was trying to track my spendings in a month, now I regret of the awareness,” she said.

Angita further explained that there are additional expenses like site visits and commuting for which she can claim reimbursement. “But the time for claiming those is also not available in this busy schedule,” she added.

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She concluded by saying she had gotten a reality check after adding up her expenses. “Now since I get the reality check definitely keeping track of all claims and budgeting for a month,” she wrote.

(Also read: ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’">Woman with ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’)