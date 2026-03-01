Indian scientist in Israel ‘locked in shelter’ amid missile attacks: ‘It's exhausting’

On Saturday, the Odisha-born woman shared an Instagram video that shows her, her husband and their two children taking refuge inside a shelter. “Locked in a shelter. Staying strong and protecting each other. Hoping for better days ahead,” she wrote.

An Indian woman, based in Israel, rushed to a bomb shelter with her family to escape missile salvos from Iran on Saturday, and has since been sharing glimpses of life underground. Suchismita Muduli Baron, a scientist in the Israeli city of Beersheba, is among millions hoping for a quick end to the conflict that began when the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran.

Suchismita Baron is among thousands of Israelis who spent Saturday in and out of shelters. From her posts, it is not clear whether she was at a public bomb shelter.

The India-born scientist showed glimpses of shelter life in her social media posts. In one video, she and her family sat down to a simple meal of what appeared to be pasta. The entire family sat on bedsheets spread on the floor and ate off of disposable plates.

In another clip, her children were seen napping on bunk beds. Baron admitted that the family has not been sleeping well due to anxiety.

“Sleep feels different these days. We don’t fully rest — we stay alert, listening, waiting. It’s exhausting, but as a mother, I don’t have the option to fall apart. I choose strength. I choose calm. I choose hope. And I pray tomorrow feels lighter,” she wrote.