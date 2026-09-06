Indian techie in US works part-time as mehndi artist, earns 1 lakh from 10-hour bridal gig

An Indian techie based in the US recently revealed how much she earns from her side hustle as a mehndi artist, saying she charges around $100 (approximately ₹9,500) per hour and can make up to ₹1 lakh from a 10-hour bridal or wedding mehndi booking.

The woman revealed that she can make up to ₹1 lakh from a 10-hour bridal mehndi booking. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Priyancka Jaiin, who is based in the US and works as a full-time software engineer, shared the details in an Instagram video while explaining her experience of running a mehndi business alongside her tech career.

"Main around 100 dollars per hour ke hisaab se charge karti hoon, jo Indian currency mein around ₹9,000-10,000 tak hai. Iske upar kai baar mujhe 20% tak tip bhi mil jaati hai (I charge around $100 per hour, which is around ₹9,000-10,000 in Indian currency. On top of this, I sometimes get tips of up to 20%)." Jaiin said in the video.

The techie revealed that bridal and wedding bookings can bring in significantly more. "If I am doing mehndi for a bride or a wedding, I can earn approximately ₹1 lakh for 10 hours," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Jaiin pointed out that higher earnings in the US also come with higher expenses. Since she is a full-time software engineer, she said that her salary remains her primary source of income and described mehndi as a "hobby business" and her passion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Jaiin pointed out that higher earnings in the US also come with higher expenses. Since she is a full-time software engineer, she said that her salary remains her primary source of income and described mehndi as a "hobby business" and her passion. {{/usCountry}}

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She also said that the biggest difference was not the money but the respect she receives as an artist in the US. "After coming to the US, I strongly felt that artists are highly valued and respected here. In India, a mehndi artist is sometimes not considered a good profession, but here I am seen and respected as an artist," she said, adding that respect mattered more to her than the money.

"Mujhe kabhi aisa feel nahi hota ki main koi chhota kaam kar rahi hoon, kyunki yahan koi bhi kaam chhota ya bada nahi hota. Kaam, kaam hota hai," she said.

(Also Read: Indian woman in US says owning a car is a ‘survival need’: ‘Having no car is equal to house arrest’)

Social media reactions

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The video sparked a discussion in the comments. While some users were surprised by her earrings, others compared her rates with what mehndi artists earn in India.

One user wrote, "I think I should move to America."

"Here, people even have a problem paying ₹1,000 for full bridal mehndi," said another user pointing to the difficulty artists can face in India.

"This is what happens. Educated people respect artists, but in India, even educated people can be so ignorant and rude. They say, What's so difficult about this? You just have to draw it. Why are you charging so much?" wrote a third user.

"Didi sahi bol rahi ho ap india me izat nhi hoti.. mai bhi mhendi lagti hu pr nahi income jayda h or na hi value," said another.

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