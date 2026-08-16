Indian woman in UK compares life after 9-to-5 with India: ‘All we do is wait for weekend’

An Indian woman living in the UK has sparked a discussion online after comparing the work-life balance she experiences there with the everyday realities of a 9-to-5 job in India. In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka Vyas offered a glimpse of a weekday evening at a park near her home, arguing that people in the UK often have more time for family, fitness and leisure after work.

An Indian woman in the UK showed how people spent weekday evenings with family after finishing their 9-to-5 jobs. (Instagram/anushkavyas4)

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‘This is just a part of the lifestyle’

Vyas filmed the clip at a local park at around 5.30 pm on a Thursday, pointing out that it was neither a weekend nor a public holiday.

"So let me show you what actually living life looks like. This is a normal park near my house in the UK, and it's Thursday, 5:30 in the evening. Today is not a weekend or a holiday; this is just a part of the lifestyle for people here. People finish their 9-to-5 work quickly and make sure to spend quality time with their families every day, have picnics by the lake, and actually focus on their health and fitness," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She then contrasted the scene with what many employees experience in India, where longer commutes and work stretching beyond office hours can leave little time for anything else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then contrasted the scene with what many employees experience in India, where longer commutes and work stretching beyond office hours can leave little time for anything else. {{/usCountry}}

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"And in India, imagining all this after 9-to-5 every single day is impossible, because after 9-to-5, getting out of the office, struggling through traffic, sometimes the boss gives you extra work, sometimes something else—by the time you reach home, literally the whole day has passed, and all we do is wait for the weekend," Vyas said.

She added that even weekends can end up being spent recovering from the exhaustion of the working week.

"And when the weekend comes, we are so exhausted that we can't even recover ourselves, let alone give quality time to family—we can't even focus on our own fitness and health," she said.

‘Quality of life is also important’

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Vyas suggested that work-life balance is one of the reasons some Indians choose to settle abroad.

"That's why so many Indians are settling down here outside, because along with money and work, the quality of life is also important here. Here, apart from work, you have the right to live life on your own terms. That's why people here stay so healthy, happy, and satisfied."

The text overlaid on the video read, "Reality of 9-to-5 of UK vs India," while the caption said, "India ke liye this 9-5 is AI."

(Also read: Indian woman in US shares key workplace lesson she learnt from American peers: ‘Confidence is a skill’)

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "This work-life balance looks unreal." Another said, "Quality of life matters so much." A third commented, "Indian work culture needs this shift," while another added, "Peace after work is a luxury here."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)