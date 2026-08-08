Indian woman loses gold bracelet at Dubai Mall, gets it back thanks to cleaning staff: ‘Dubai, you have my heart’

An Indian expat in the UAE has shared how a moment of panic during a shopping trip to Dubai Mall turned into a heartwarming experience after her lost gold bracelet was safely returned to her. The woman said she had almost given up hope of finding the jewellery before discovering that a cleaning staff member had handed it over to the mall’s Lost and Found section.

An Indian expat panicked after losing her gold bracelet at Dubai Mall but was surprised when Lost and Found returned it. (Instagram/abudhabi.unplugged)

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(Also read: ‘This is what makes Dubai different’: Indian man praises mall staff for calling to check on daughter after fall)

Birthday trip takes stressful turn

Taking to Instagram, Ketki Shetty shared a video recounting the incident, which happened while she was in Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

"Guys, you won't believe this. My gold bracelet got lost in Dubai Mall, and what happened next, you won't believe," she began.

Shetty said she was shopping at the mall when she suddenly realised that the gold bracelet she had been wearing was missing.

"And I started panicking: Where did it go? We searched everywhere. After that, tracing the path backwards wherever we had gone, thinking where it could have gone," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} As the search continued, she began wondering whether somebody had picked up the bracelet or whether it had simply fallen somewhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the search continued, she began wondering whether somebody had picked up the bracelet or whether it had simply fallen somewhere. {{/usCountry}}

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The group eventually approached mall security, who directed them to the Lost and Found section. Shetty said security staff told them that if someone had found the bracelet, it was likely to have been deposited there.

Bracelet returned after verification

To her surprise, the bracelet was indeed at Lost and Found.

"And to my surprise, a kind cleaning staff member who had found my bracelet had deposited it there," Shetty said.

Staff checked her ID and asked her to show a photograph of the bracelet before returning it to her.

"I was so happy and thankful, I can't even tell you. And I gave the cleaning staff member lots of blessings and prayers from my heart," she added.

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Calling the UAE "the safest country", Shetty advised people not to lose hope if they misplace something at Dubai Mall or another large shopping centre.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I lost my gold bracelet somewhere in Dubai Mall and thought it was gone forever. I panicked for a full hour. Later, I was proven wrong… in the best way. Little incidents like this teach big lessons - Never lose hope, Dubai you have my heart."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet users share similar experiences

The video drew reactions from users who praised Dubai and shared their own experiences of recovering lost belongings.

"If they say Dubai is safe, they mean it!" one person wrote.

Another recalled losing a wallet shortly after landing at the airport and said Lost and Found staff located and returned it within 45 minutes. The user added that their taxi driver even waited while they recovered the wallet because they were travelling with a child.

(Also read: ₹6 lakh bill: ‘Hotel is saying if you can’t afford it, then leave’">Woman stranded at Taj Dubai racks up ₹6 lakh bill: ‘Hotel is saying if you can’t afford it, then leave’)

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"Totally agree! The exact same thing happened with my gold chain, which I lost at Marina Mall. I found it at the Lost and Found, where it had been handed in by the cleaning staff at the movie theatre," another person commented.

A fourth user summed up the sentiment simply: "That’s why this is Dubai."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)