Indian woman missing for 22 years reunites with family after being spotted in YouTube video shot in Pakistan

An Indian woman trafficked to Pakistan over two decades ago finally returned to her homeland after her grandson spotted her in a YouTube video last year. Hamida Banu was trafficked to Pakistan in 2002(YouTube/ Waliullah Maroof)

Hamida Banu, 75, described her 22-year ordeal in Pakistan as living “as a living corpse.” She was lured to the neighboring country in 2002 under the pretense of a job opportunity in Dubai, reported the BBC.

“I was deceitfully taken to Pakistan by promising Dubai. I tolerated (the separation) for 23 years,” Banu told journalists after crossing into India at a land border.

Trafficked and trapped

In 2002, Banu, a widow supporting four children by working as a cook in the Gulf countries, was approached by a recruitment agent. She paid the agent 20,000 rupees ($250) for a job in Dubai but was instead taken to Hyderabad city in Pakistan. She was held in a house there for three months before eventually marrying a street vendor in Karachi.

Her husband passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Banu emphasized that he “never troubled” her during their marriage.

A YouTube video sparks hope

Banu’s story gained attention in July 2022 when Pakistani social media activist Waliullah Maroof interviewed her on YouTube. Indian journalist Khalfan Shaikh came across the video and shared it, which u=ltimately reached Banu’s family in India.

Her grandson, who had never met her, recognized her in the video. A call was arranged between Banu and her family, where an emotional reunion unfolded.

Take a look at the video:

“How are you? Did you recognise me? Where were you all these years?” her daughter Yasmin asked during the call. Banu replied, “Don’t ask me where I was and how I have been. I missed you all so much. I didn’t stay here willingly, I had no other choice.”

Following the emotional call, both Indian and Pakistani authorities conducted thorough identity checks to confirm her nationality. Her Indian citizenship was verified in October 2023, paving the way for her return.

“My video was shared two years ago. I was not sure if I would reach India,” Banu said upon her return. “But the Indian embassy called me one year ago, saying you can go back.”

Now back with her children and siblings, Banu expressed her gratitude but noted, “I don’t want to be a burden on anyone.”

Her return marks the end of a long and painful chapter, offering her a chance to reunite with her family after years of separation.