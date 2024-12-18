Palatial Lahore house on sale for 48 crore triggers wave of jokes: ‘Swimming pool nahi hai…’

A palatial property has gone on sale in Pakistan, triggering a wave of jokes on social media. Billed as the most luxurious property in Lahore, the 6-bedroom mansion covers an area of 20,000 square feet in one of the city’s most exclusive residential societies. The asking price for this “royal palace”? ₹48 crore only (INR 14.6 crore). A Lahore house inspired by European castles is on sale for PKR 48 crore.(Instagram/@al_subhanious)

Kanal Royal Palace

Over the last few days, several real estate agencies in Pakistan have shared photos and videos of the Kanal Royal Palace - a modern-day mansion inspired by European castles, complete with domes, pillars and chandeliers. According to Al Subhanious Real Estate, the mansion is located in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase 6 in Lahore.

Harmain Real Estate posted a more detailed tour of the property on YouTube. It shows an entertainment area capable of seating 50 people, curved staircases, a massive entrance lobby, a home automation system, marble flooring, towering doorways and more. The entire decor is done up in shades of gold and beige.

The Kanal mansion features three servant quarters, two kitchens, a small garden and much more. However, the damage - 48 crore PKR - has triggered much amusement on social media.

Jokes galore

On Instagram, a video of the Lahore house was shared with the claim that owners are demanding “ ₹48 crore only” as asking price.

The demand led to much amusement in the comments section, with dozens of people taking cracks at the sale price.

“Swimming pool hota toh khareed leta (I would have bought it if the house had a swimming pool),” joked one commenter. “Pink color ka hota to leleti (I would have bought it had it been pink),” another quipped.

“I don’t have 10 rupees in my pocket but I watched the whole video,” an Instagram user commented. Another said, “50 lakh kam pad gaye varna pakka le leta (I would have bought the house for sure but I am falling short of ₹50 lakh).”