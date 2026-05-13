Indian woman recounts airport ordeal in Laos, says she faced ‘worst experience ever’

An Indian traveller’s account of being allegedly asked to show hundreds of dollars in cash before boarding a flight in Laos has sparked discussion online, with several social media users sharing similar experiences while travelling in Southeast Asia.

The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with several users claiming they had faced similar treatment.(Instagram/@lalatrails)

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In an Instagram video, content creator Annapurna described what she called “the worst, traumatising experience” she had faced at an airport. She claimed that airline staff in Luang Prabang, Laos, refused to let her board a flight to Cambodia unless she showed $400 in cash.

“If you’re an Indian and if you’re planning to travel in Southeast Asia, don’t skip this video,” she said in the clip.

Annapurna shared that she had travelled to Cambodia from Bangkok just two weeks earlier without facing any issues. “I could pay my visa on arrival by card and enter the country,” she said. However, while attempting to fly back to Cambodia from Laos, she claimed officials insisted on seeing proof of cash funds.

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{{^usCountry}} “Please carry some cash just to prove that you’re a tourist and not some illegal person, which is humiliating,” she said. Annapurna added that despite showing bank statements, previous travel history and proof of earlier entry into Cambodia, she was allegedly still denied boarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please carry some cash just to prove that you’re a tourist and not some illegal person, which is humiliating,” she said. Annapurna added that despite showing bank statements, previous travel history and proof of earlier entry into Cambodia, she was allegedly still denied boarding. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also accused airline staff of failing to provide proper documentation for the rule. “Vietnam Airlines is so strict with it, and if I ask them to show me the proof of who is asking this rule, all they showed is a freaking Messenger group with some random people chatting with my information,” she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also accused airline staff of failing to provide proper documentation for the rule. “Vietnam Airlines is so strict with it, and if I ask them to show me the proof of who is asking this rule, all they showed is a freaking Messenger group with some random people chatting with my information,” she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The traveller further claimed that she faced similar scrutiny while entering Laos from Cambodia by land border, alleging that authorities demanded proof of a return flight ticket because they feared she might enter the country illegally for work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traveller further claimed that she faced similar scrutiny while entering Laos from Cambodia by land border, alleging that authorities demanded proof of a return flight ticket because they feared she might enter the country illegally for work. {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com has reached out to Annapurna. The article will be updated once a response is received.

How did social media react?

The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with several users claiming they had faced similar treatment.

One user wrote, “it has happened with me same situation. i dont carry cash i usually use my card to withdrawal. I had like 130k usd in my bank i felt disrespected and started vlogging and they apologised.”

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“I agree! Same thing happened with me. I was flying from Bangkok to Cambodia & I was asked to show $800 in cash. Apparently, I was made to stand on the side & the airline staff asked another Chinese tourist if they had cash! And they did nottt - they said it’s okay & let them go. But I was asked to show it,” shared another.

However, some users noted that such checks were not limited to Indian travellers.

“It is not for Indian people .i m Chinese. I also was treated like that . The Cambodia staff asked me to show 500 dollars when I was going to fly from Cambodia to Thailand in airport And immigration guy asked l me return ticket when I came to Cambodia . And also staff in airport asked me 300 dollars when I flight from Thailand to Cambodia and the airport company is Cambodia airline,” commented one user.

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“Indian passport holders are treated like this in many places unfortunately. It’s really sad to hear what happened with you. Similar things have happened with us too. It’s honestly better to avoid these kinds of airports and airlines because situations can get much worse there are many airports & airlines who are famous for this kind of behaviour so before travelling always check the history of the airport & airline ‘Always’” said another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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