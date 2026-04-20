Indian woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden: ‘Everything costs so much more now’

An Indian woman living in Sweden has sparked a conversation online after sharing how life in the country has evolved over the past ten years. Taking to Instagram, Jyoti posted a video reflecting on rising expenses and changing priorities, offering a candid glimpse into her family’s journey abroad.

An Indian woman shared how living costs in Sweden had increased, making life more about planning than spending.(Instagram/jyotiinsweden)

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(Also read: US woman leaves Sweden after 8 years, cites job struggles, deportation fears: ‘I had enough’)

In the video, she said, “Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable. Today, everything costs so much more. When we first arrived, I got my first job after a few months. Rent, groceries, and bills were easier to handle. We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable.”

She went on to describe how the cost of living has steadily increased over the years. “But now, ten years later, costs have grown everywhere. Rent, groceries, electricity, everything is higher than before. With our daughter growing up, there are new expenses too. School activities, hobbies, extra classes, even small things add up quickly.”

From comfort to careful planning

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{{^usCountry}} Jyoti added that even with two incomes, managing finances now requires more planning. “Even with both of us working, it feels more like careful planning than just spending freely. Looking back, it’s not just about rising prices, it’s about how we have adapted. Life ten years ago was simpler. Today, it’s richer in experiences, responsibilities, and memories, but also tighter in budget.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyoti added that even with two incomes, managing finances now requires more planning. “Even with both of us working, it feels more like careful planning than just spending freely. Looking back, it’s not just about rising prices, it’s about how we have adapted. Life ten years ago was simpler. Today, it’s richer in experiences, responsibilities, and memories, but also tighter in budget.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on her journey, she concluded, “Sweden has changed, we have changed. And while costs have gone up, so has our resilience. What once felt like challenges, now feel like home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on her journey, she concluded, “Sweden has changed, we have changed. And while costs have gone up, so has our resilience. What once felt like challenges, now feel like home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that echoed similar sentiments. “10 years in Sweden… and life tells a very different story today. When we first arrived, things felt simpler, rent was manageable, groceries were affordable, and we could still save a little while enjoying life,” she wrote, adding that rising housing, food, and electricity costs have made life more about planning than spending. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that echoed similar sentiments. “10 years in Sweden… and life tells a very different story today. When we first arrived, things felt simpler, rent was manageable, groceries were affordable, and we could still save a little while enjoying life,” she wrote, adding that rising housing, food, and electricity costs have made life more about planning than spending. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The clip has garnered several reactions online, with users relating to her experience. One user wrote, “This is so relatable, even in other countries the story is the same.” Another commented, “Cost of living has gone up everywhere, not just Sweden.” A third user said, “Raising a child abroad is beautiful but definitely expensive.”

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Some users highlighted the emotional aspect of her post. “You summed it up perfectly, life becomes richer but also more demanding,” one comment read. Another added, “It is inspiring to see how you adapted and built a life there.” One more user remarked, “This is the reality many migrants face after a few years abroad.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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