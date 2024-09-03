Indian woman’s family performs rituals at Kuala Lumpur sinkhole site week after she disappeared into it

An Indian woman’s family visited the Kuala Lumpur sinkhole site, where she tragically disappeared. Reportedly, the woman’s husband, son and sister were among those who performed rituals at the site. Identified as 48-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, she disappeared after falling into the 8-metre-deep sinkhole. A search operation launched immediately after the incident was called off after nine days amid safety fears. The images show the Kuala Lumpur Sinkhole site where the Indian woman disappeared. Her family performed religious rituals before returning. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

The Straits Times shared a video showing the family performing the rituals. The video, a montage of several visuals, also captures the harrowing incident in which Gali is swallowed by the sinkhole in seconds.

“The family of Ms Vijayalakshmi, who fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur on August 23, conducted a final religious ceremony at the site on September 1 before returning to India. It comes a day after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa announced that the government decided to terminate the search and rescue operation after nine days of extensive efforts,” the outlet wrote while posting the video.

About the rituals performed by the family:

As per the outlet, the family lit oil lamps at the site of her disappearance and also rang bells, according to a part of a Hindu ritual. Furthermore, they were also seen taking soil from the site.

Social media reactions:

People shared their tributes for the woman and prayed for her family in this distressing time. Just like this individual who wrote, “The image of their loved one falling and disappearing into that sinkhole and not being able to find her will not give them total closure. Hope time will lessen the pain. May God have mercy on her soul. RIP.” Another added, “It’s really sad for the family, the authorities couldn't get the body even after so many days.” A third commented, “Traumatic experience for the bereaved family.”

Gali hailed from Andhra Pradesh in India. The authorities deployed various methods, including sniffer dogs and scuba units, in their search missions. However, they were unable to locate her.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that it is safe for tourists to visit Kuala Lumpur, adding that a study has found the cause of the incident and concluded that the city is safe.