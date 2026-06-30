Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from US: 'I sometimes live in anxiety'

An Indian woman has sparked a discussion online after opening up about the challenges she has faced since moving back to India from the US, saying she still struggles to settle in - 3 months after her return.

The woman expressed frustration over what she described as the normalisation of civic issues. (Unsplash/Representative image)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, who goes by the handle @alottleofeverything, shared a post titled, "It's been 3 months since I moved to India. Here's what hit me the most."

In the post, she said returning home was far more difficult than she had expected. "The reality check: You can't move back to who you were," she wrote in one slide, adding, "We tell ourselves it's easy - it's home, right? But you've outgrown the version of you that only knew India. That gap is real."

She also expressed frustration over what she described as the normalisation of civic issues. "The moment you ask why, you're told to just get used to it. What's wrong with wanting more?" she wrote, adding, "The thing that exhausts me 'This is just how India is.'"

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{{^usCountry}} Among the issues she highlighted were littering, unhygienic public spaces and people spitting in public. "Actual dirt. Literally everywhere! Don't we deserve better?" she said. "It gets worse in an auto/Rapido when the driver keeps spitting non-stop. I just pray for a ride where the driver doesn't spit," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the issues she highlighted were littering, unhygienic public spaces and people spitting in public. "Actual dirt. Literally everywhere! Don't we deserve better?" she said. "It gets worse in an auto/Rapido when the driver keeps spitting non-stop. I just pray for a ride where the driver doesn't spit," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also admitted that adjusting has been emotionally taxing. "I sometimes live in anxiety. Visiting India and living here is a hella lot different. Your definition of home might have already changed - and that's okay to admit," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also admitted that adjusting has been emotionally taxing. "I sometimes live in anxiety. Visiting India and living here is a hella lot different. Your definition of home might have already changed - and that's okay to admit," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, she elaborated on her feelings. "This is how I feel anytime, anyone asks me 'how am I settling in'. The fact is 99% of the time, I'm not settling in. I'm trying my best to contribute in ways I could and not just crib about everything. But, it does get to you eventually."

"It is a tough fight if 50% of the population doesn't care about the place they live in. I'll keep doing whatever I could to make it a better place, I just wish everyone thinks the same way too," she added.

HT.com has reached out to the woman. The article will be updated once a response is received.

How did social media react?

The post resonated with many users who had experienced reverse culture shock after returning to India.

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One user wrote, "The 'Your definition of home might have already changed and it's ok to admit it' really hit the spot!! Always keeping it real."

"Going through the same literally, everyday!" commented another.

"I've been in India for six months and I feel the same way," shared a third user.

"Completely agree with you. These are the things I m scared of when thinking to move back," wrote another.

Others, however, urged her to acknowledge the positives of returning home as well.

One user wrote, "There are also a lot of good things that you must have felt after moving back. Probably talk about both the things. I moved back to India after living in Germany for 10 years. While all things you mentioned in the post are true, there are still so many good things around that deserve to be mentioned, so people who are trying to evaluate their move back to India have a fair perspective."

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"Kudos to you moving back home. I think a mind shift is needed when we see gandgi (filth) everywhere. You have been fortunate to live outside of India (assuming), so why not bring some outside knowledge to get involved in the cleaning of your surroundings and educate and spread the word. You might not be able to change the entire city, but you can make your daily environment and local trips worthwhile. As far as the spitting, this is a common habit that does take place in the west as well," commented another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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