Indian woman shares what ‘nobody prepared her for’ after moving to Dubai: ‘Don’t move here without savings’

An Indian woman who moved to Dubai a year ago has shared some practical advice for people considering relocating to the city, from having enough savings to managing expectations about jobs, friendships and lifestyle.

An Indian woman shared four things people should know before moving to Dubai. (Instagram/devyaanshi.bajaj)

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(Also read: Indian woman compares Mumbai, Dubai costs after 15-day stay: ‘Stick to Dubai if salary is better’)

Taking to Instagram, Devyaanshi shared a video reflecting on what she learnt during her first year in Dubai. Rather than focusing on the city’s glamorous image, she highlighted some of the realities she believes newcomers should be prepared for.

“Hi guys, I'm Devyaanshi and I moved to Dubai exactly one year ago and here are all the things nobody prepared me for. First, don't move here without savings. Dubai can be very expensive and finding a job here can take longer than expected, so be prepared,” she said.

‘Don’t compare your beginnings’

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{{^usCountry}} Devyaanshi also cautioned people against comparing their early days in Dubai with the seemingly settled lives of others around them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devyaanshi also cautioned people against comparing their early days in Dubai with the seemingly settled lives of others around them. {{/usCountry}}

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“Second, don't compare your beginnings to someone else's middle. You'll see people here living in beautiful apartments, traveling every weekend or spending every weekend going to parties, but you have no idea how long it took them to reach there,” she said.

She then spoke about the challenges of building a social circle after moving to a new country, saying that forming genuine friendships can require considerable effort.

“Third, making friends here is really, really hard because everyone here is busy building their own lives and you really have to put yourself out there to find genuine people,” she added.

‘You still have to build it’

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Concluding her advice, Devyaanshi said moving to Dubai should not be viewed as an instant solution to changing one’s life. While acknowledging the opportunities the city offers, she stressed that people still need to work towards their goals.

“And lastly, don't come here thinking Dubai will magically change your life. You still have to build it. Opportunities are definitely here if you are ready to put in the work,” she said.

She shared the clip with the caption, “Things you should know before moving to Dubai.”

Watch the clip here:

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How did social media react?

The post drew reactions from users who found her observations relatable and practical. One user wrote, “This is the reality nobody talks about.” Another said, “Such an honest take on Dubai life.”

A third user agreed with her advice on financial preparedness, writing, “Savings are definitely a must in Dubai.” Another added, “This is actually very practical advice.”

(Also read: ‘Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai’: Man highlights high cost of living, low savings; says he was better off in India)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)