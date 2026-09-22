‘Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai’: Man highlights high cost of living, low savings; says he was better off in India

An Indian man has claimed that life in Dubai is hard and expensive, conceding that he might have been better off in India. Rahul Bala, originally from Kolkata, said that moving out of India had been his dream, but living in Dubai made him realise that life abroad can be very tough. Rahul Bala, of West Bengal in India, said that it is tough to save money in Dubai (Instagram/@i_am_rahulbala)

In an Instagram video shared one day ago, he warned his viewers to “think twice before moving to Dubai for work”, claiming that it is very difficult to send money home every month as the cost of living is so high.

“India mein hi main sahi tha” “Main abhi hoon Dubai mein. Mere ko yahan pe aane ke baad abhi lag raha hai ki India mein hi main sahi tha (I am in Dubai right now, and after coming here I feel I was better off in India),” Bala said in his vlog.

“India se bahar aana ek sapna tha, jo sapna poora hua. Lekin yahan aane ke baad pata chal raha hai, apna India bahut achha hai,” he continued, saying that his dream of moving abroad came true, but after coming to Dubai he realised that India is “very good”.

(Also read: Dubai NRI shocked by high prices in India: ‘Kitna paisa hai tum logon ke paas?’)

Bala, whose profile indicates that he is a chef, said that life in Dubai is not easy because the city is expensive. “Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai,” he warned.