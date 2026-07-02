Indian woman welcomes parents to US after years of saving: ‘I waited 3,620+ days for this’

Mishra shared that she graduated in 2019, but her plans of bringing her parents abroad were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and later by family weddings. "Life kept handing us reasons to wait," she wrote, adding that more than 3,620 days passed between the day she first landed in the US and the day she welcomed her parents and in-laws at the airport. "This time invited, planned, and financed by us," she said.

Recalling her journey, Mishra wrote that she made herself a "quiet promise" when she moved to America in her early 20s. "One day, I would save enough to fly my parents to America. I didn't know how or when, I just knew I would," she wrote.

In the post, she shared a photograph from an airport arrival terminal showing her with her family holding a sign that read, "I waited 3,620+ days for this" and "Welcome to America , moms and dads."

An Indian woman has shared the emotional moment she welcomed her parents to the US after waiting more than 3,620 days. In a LinkedIn post, Ankita Mishra, a senior product manager at Atlassian in Seattle , recalled the promise she made to herself when she first moved to the US - to one day bring her parents there using her own savings.

Reflecting on her parents' sacrifices, Mishra said her mother got married at 19, while her father spent years as the family's only earning member. "My mother got married at 19. My father was the only earning member in his family for years, saving every rupee so that one day his daughter could have a life like this," she wrote.

She added that every sacrifice they made led to the moment she was finally able to receive them at the airport. "Every sacrifice they made was so I could stand in an airport holding a sign for them, instead of the other way around," she wrote.

Calling it the "real timeline of an immigrant story", Mishra said building a life abroad is rarely quick or straightforward. "Not linear, not fast, built brick by brick and visa by visa, until one day you're standing there with flowers and a poster that says "welcome to America, moms and dads" and it finally makes sense," she said.

"We work so hard out here for a lot of reasons, but if I'm honest, this is the biggest one, to give our parents a front row seat to the life they gave everything for," she added.

(Also Read: Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from US: 'I sometimes live in anxiety')

Social media reactions The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, "This resonated with me a lot, My parents visited the United States for the very first time to attend my graduation this year. Just before I could plan their trip, I lost my job. Still, with whatever savings I had, I booked their flights, arranged their travel and health insurance, and made sure they were there. Seeing them watch me graduate was worth every sacrifice. Some achievements aren't measured by a paycheck. They are measured by the smiles on the faces of the people who believed in you first."

"This post made my heart smile because I experienced a very similar moment about a month ago. After spending seven years away from home, building a life of my own and hoping to make my parents proud when they came to visit, that moment felt incredibly special. It's hard to put into words, but it truly feels like a beautiful stamp of validation and recharges your spirit in the best possible way," commented another.

"I can totally relate to this. My parents visited me in the US after living here for over 8 years. Ankita I can understand the happiness and emotions that you are feeling. Enjoy the time as much as you can," wrote a third user.