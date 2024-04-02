An Indian-origin CFO reversed diabetes without any medicines. 3 key changes he made

After Ravi Chandra, a resident of Hong Kong, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015, he decided to ditch the medicines and started to run instead. Chandra's blood glucose levels had returned to normal just three months after he began running regularly, dropping from 8.80 to 6.80. He's never required to take medication, as per reports. Snapshot of Ravi Chnadra, who managed to reverse his diabetes. (LinkedIn)

Since then, Chandra has participated in 29 races: 12 marathons in China, Taiwan, India, and Hong Kong; seven 10-kilometer races; five ultra-marathons, including the Hong Kong 100-kilometer (62-mile) Oxfam Trailwalker, reported South China Morning Post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chandra told the South China Morning Post, "I felt that once I started [medication], the dosage would keep increasing. I felt that improving my fitness levels would help control the diabetes. In addition, my work was very stressful, and I thought regular exercise would help calm me down." (Also Read: Uncontrolled diabetes: 5 ways lack of sleep is raising your blood sugar levels)

Inspired by his friend Desikan Bhoovarahan, who has completed over 100 marathons, Chandra attempted running for the first time in 2011. However, after an incident, he stopped running until his diabetes diagnosis.

"I began by walking for a kilometre, and then I would run-walk-run for 10km. Soon, my stamina improved, and I was able to run 10km without stopping three to four times a week," Chandra told the news outlet.

Chandra runs eight to nine km six days a week between 6 and 7.15 am before heading to work. On Saturdays, after work, he goes for a long run. He usually takes his favourite route on Lantau Island, which connects his home town of Tung Chung to Disneyland and Hong Kong International Airport.

He runs using the maximal aerobic function (MAF) technique. It involved training at a low-intensity aerobic heart rate tailored to an individual depending on age and other parameters and was made popular by Dr Philip Maffetone.

He has run roughly 20,000 kilometres since he started running. He believes that running is infectious and addictive. Chandra's older children, ages 29 and 24, were motivated to take up running by seeing their father succeed. (Also Read: Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits)

Chandra typically only eats vegetarian food, occasionally having fish or chicken. The majority of his breakfast is made up of carbohydrates in the form of curd rice, idli, or dosa. For his lunch and dinner, he frequently eats rice served with cooked veggies. He also consumes fruit as a snack and uses apples and oranges as fuel for lengthy runs and races.