Indian-origin Kash Patel’s Holi post amazes most but a few ‘don’t want to hear about it’

Indian-origin FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to share a beautiful picture to wish Happy Holi. However, his post celebrating the festival divided X users and engaged them in a debate. While most were impressed and appreciated Patel’s post, a few were left unhappy. They argued that government employees should post only about American holidays and festivals. Indian-origin Kash Patel became the FBI director under Donald Trump’s administration. (X/@Kash_Patel, AFP)

What did Kash Patel share?

“Happy Holi—The Festival of Colors,” Patel wrote. He also posted a photo showing a person holding gulal, whose white dress is soaked in various colours.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media is divided:

While most people were wowed by Patel's Holi post, a few were not impressed. They argued that as a government employee, he should only publicly write about festivals recognised by the US government.

An individual wrote, “Now this is a holiday I could get to like… Especially the GOOD over EVIL part. Holi marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, rooted in the legend of Holika and Prahlad. It’s a time for people to come together, forgive past grievances, and renew relationships. The festival is famous for its playful traditions—people throw coloured powders (gulal) and water at each other, sing, dance, and feast. Bonfires are lit the night before (Holika Dahan) to symbolise burning away negativity.”

Another added, “Happy Holi! A beautiful celebration of colour, joy, and renewal.” A third expressed, “Wishing everyone a joyful and vibrant Holi!” A fourth commented, “Wishing you a colourful, blessed Holi.”

However, not all were happy with the Holi wish and expressed their displeasure, just like this individual who said, “I wish my government workers only celebrated American holidays.” Another posted, “Cringe. You realise we don’t celebrate this holiday in America. Read the room. We don’t want to hear about this.”

Kash Patel’s Indian root:

He was born in New York to Gujarati parents in 1980. While being sworn in as the ninth Director of the FBI, he took his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Earlier, a video of Patel impressed people when he was seen touching the feet of his parents.