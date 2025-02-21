Trump aide shares top Bollywood meme to congratulate FBI’s 1st Indian-origin director Kash Patel

The US Senate has confirmed Indian-origin American Kash Patel as the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director. Following this, social media started buzzing with congratulatory messages, one of which came from Donald Trump’s aide Dan Scavino. Taking to X, he shared a popular Bollywood meme to congratulate Patel. Indian-origin Kash Patel is the new director of the FBI under the Trump administration. (REUTERS)

"Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, Kash Patel," Scavino, who is US President Donald Trump's assistant and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, shared an edited meme from the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastan.

What is the meme all about?

Also known as the Malhari dance or Bollywood entrance meme, it is a reaction GIF that originally featured Ranveer Singh, portraying Bajirao, dancing alongside several armour-clad soldiers. It is from the 2015 Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani.

The meme went viral when a social media user shared a version that placed Donald Trump’s face over Singh's. The new edited version has Kash Patel's face on it.

Check out the post:

How did social media react?

"This is perfect... a warrior song for a brave heart," an X user posted. Another added, "Is it just me who finds it funny every time Americans (OR the West world at large) use this video/gif. Do you guys even know which Bollywood movie this is from? And what is it about?"

A third commented, "I love this meme so much & I’ve had such a hard time finding a good quality version of it. Thank you for pulling this out of the ether! Yay! Saving for later... Bookmarked!" A fourth wrote, "Too bad that non-Hindi speaking Americans won't realize how apt the song's lyrics fit for the moment!"

Kash Patel on being FBI director:

Following the confirmation, Patel took to X and wrote, “I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.” He then continued to express his mission as the agency’s director - “let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.”