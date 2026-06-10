Indian-origin man went from working as ‘cleaner, kitchen help’ to buying a ‘million-dollar house’

An inspiring video tracking an Indian immigrant’s rise from kitchen helper to buying a million-dollar house has gone viral. The creator said he faced years of unemployment in India before moving to Australia, where he survived on odd cleaning jobs. He shared that he refused to ask his parents for financial help, choosing to hustle through a tough job market instead. The expat said his breakthrough came when he landed his dream cybersecurity role, which ultimately funded his luxury property investments. The Indian-origin man’s success story has amazed the internet. (Instagram/@insights_with_deven)

“Definition of never give up. Afterall for that u need a strong mentality,” content creator Deven wrote on Instagram. He shared the video documenting his journey.

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He graduated in 2011 but was jobless. Though he was supported by his parents, he failed to find a proper job. Deven recalls how, during that period, he kept feeling guilty.

In 2012, he decided to leave India and move to Australia to complete his master's degree. However, money ran out pretty quickly in the foreign land. Instead of asking his parents to pay for him, he decided to take up odd jobs, including washing cars and working as a cleaner. He continued with these jobs till 2014, and about the same time, he completed his master's.

Though he thought he would land a decent job, he had a hard time finding one and continued doing odd jobs. It was finally in 2016 that he landed his dream job. From 2017 to 2022, he continued working and even received multiple promotions.

In 2023, he was able to buy his dream car - a Tesla. Following this, he invested in multiple properties. He finally purchased a “million-dollar” house in 2024.

Deven concluded the video with a reminder that someone’s story isn’t over only because they are going through a tough time.