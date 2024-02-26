 IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said

IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 26, 2024 10:04 AM IST

An IndiGo passenger share a video of cockroaches crawling in the food area of the plane online. It has raised concerns about the flight’s hygiene standards.

An IndiGo flyer was in for a shock when he found cockroaches crawling in the food area on the flight, raising concerns about hygiene standards on the flight. He recorded the ‘awful’ sight on camera and shared the video online. Many reacted to the video, saying that it is ‘unacceptable’ and ‘looks horrible’. IndiGo has also released a statement regarding the matter.

Cockroaches crawling in the food area of an IndiGo flight. (X/@shukla_tarun)
Cockroaches crawling in the food area of an IndiGo flight. (X/@shukla_tarun)

Read| 4 times unruly passengers on flights went viral for their antics

“Cockroaches in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happens given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by journalist Tarun Shukla.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video here:

Shukla replied to his tweet and shared the response, which he said IndiGo issued in response to his tweet. It reads, “We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft. Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

The tweet was shared on February 22. It has since been viewed over 1.1 lakh views and more than 400 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Southwest Airlines passenger sits right behind another man on near-empty flight, sparks debate on X

Check out how people reacted to the tweet:

“Regular pest control is a must,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That looks horrible to say the least.”

“Filthy! Oh no!” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Unhygienic.”

“Disgusting,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Unacceptable. It’s better to avoid the food served on the flight. Hygiene matters the most.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On