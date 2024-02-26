IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said

An IndiGo flyer was in for a shock when he found cockroaches crawling in the food area on the flight, raising concerns about hygiene standards on the flight. He recorded the ‘awful’ sight on camera and shared the video online. Many reacted to the video, saying that it is ‘unacceptable’ and ‘looks horrible’. IndiGo has also released a statement regarding the matter. Cockroaches crawling in the food area of an IndiGo flight. (X/@shukla_tarun)

“Cockroaches in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happens given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by journalist Tarun Shukla.

Watch the video here:

Shukla replied to his tweet and shared the response, which he said IndiGo issued in response to his tweet. It reads, “We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft. Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

The tweet was shared on February 22. It has since been viewed over 1.1 lakh views and more than 400 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the tweet:

