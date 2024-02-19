Southwest Airlines passenger sits right behind another man on near-empty flight, sparks debate on X

Imagine boarding a plane and discovering rows of unoccupied seats. It sounds like a dream, doesn't it? In such situations, a person can choose to sit anywhere they wish. However, when a man's fellow passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight had the opportunity to sit wherever he liked, he chose to sit right behind him. After a picture of this incident was shared on the microblogging platform, it quickly caught the attention of many and sparked a debate. Southwest Airlines passenger shared this image from the flight. (X/@Anthony Thomas)

"Imagine having the luxury of boarding a flight with only two passengers on it. Of all the seats on the flight, look where he decided to sit," wrote X user Anthony Thomas in his post. (Also Read: Emirates cabin crew tries Apple Vision Pro on flight, airline says ‘we wanna try too!’)

The image shows a man on an empty plane, with just one passenger sitting just behind him, and another sitting rows before him.

This post was shared on February 14. Since being shared, it has gained over 37 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people shared contrasting views in the comments section of the post.

An individual wrote, "I would’ve moved, honestly. Dude is weird and I wouldn’t want him behind me just for that reason."

A second posted, "He probably has anxiety when it comes to planes/flying & being near someone else gave him a sense of safety/security."

A third shared, "One time my connecting flight was so empty that they told me I could choose any seat in the aeroplane, never felt so much power in my hands."

"I pick my seat when I book the flight. If it happens to be an empty flight and I'm right behind you, it ain't going to change the fact that that's the seat I wanted," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "This would have upset me so much."

A sixth commented, "Same thing happens in the gym. There will be 25 empty treadmills, but someone always seems to get the one next to me. What the hell?"