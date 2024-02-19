Emirates cabin crew tries Apple Vision Pro on flight, airline says ‘we wanna try too!’

A video of an Emirates cabin crew experiencing virtual reality has gone viral on social media and received numerous responses from people. The video shows the cabin crew trying out a pair of Apple Vision Pro on a flight. Emirates cabin crew trying out Apple Vision Pro on a flight. (Instagram/@otto.climan)

“Everyone loves the vision pro!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Italian content creator Otto Climan.

The video opens to show Climan using his Apple Vision Pro on an Emirates flight when a cabin crew expresses her curiosity about the gadget. As the video goes on, Climan asks her: “Do you wanna try?”

Initially hesitant, the cabin crew eventually gives in and tries the hi-tech headset. After a brief trial, she returns the Apple Vision Pro to Climan and says, “This is crazy. Oh my God.” She also thanks him for allowing her to experience the gadget and shares that Climan is the first person she met who owns an Apple Vision Pro and that she has only seen the gadget in TikTok videos before.

Watch the Emirates cabin crew trying the virtual reality headset here:

Emirates dropped a comment on the video and expressed their interest in trying out the headset as well. The comment reads, “We wanna try too!”

Check out how others reacted to this video below:

“Amazing!” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a good vibe the stewardess transmits!”

“It’s mind boggling,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Otto, you are a legend.”

The video was shared on February 8 on Instagram. Since being shared, it has collected over 1.5 million views. What are your thoughts on this?

