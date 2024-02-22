 4 times unruly passengers on flights went viral for their antics | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 4 times unruly passengers on flights went viral for their antics

4 times unruly passengers on flights went viral for their antics

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 22, 2024 12:34 PM IST

From trying to open a flight door midair to punching a steward, these stories of unruly passengers will leave you shocked.

While flying, people are expected to behave in a certain way to ensure that their journey and that of others travelling with them remains safe and pleasant. However, there are occasions when the behaviour of unruly passengers makes one wonder “Didn’t they get the memo?” From trying to open a flight door midair to punching a steward, here are some recent stories of flyers that will leave you in disbelief.

These stories of unruly passengers on flights will leave you in disbelief. (Unsplash/@brokk)
These stories of unruly passengers on flights will leave you in disbelief. (Unsplash/@brokk)

1. Passenger opens emergency plane door

This shocking incident took place when an Aeromexico flight was waiting for takeoff from the Mexico International Airport. A man opened the exit door of the flight and climbed onto the plane’s wing to go for a walk. He did this after waiting inside the plane during a five-hour delay. He was arrested once he re-entered the aircraft.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2. Man punches a steward

A man was taken into custody by police after he punched a steward in the face, which made him fall to the ground. The incident took place on a Thai Airways flight flying from Bangkok to London. The man first went around smashing things inside the plane bathroom and later engaged in a fight with the flight staff and fellow passengers when they tried to stop him. During the commotion, he punched the steward.

A video showing the fight also made its way onto X:

3. Man tries to open door midair

A man caused a disturbance on an American Airlines flight when he tried to open the emergency door in midair. “One of the scariest days of my life. Flying back home from ABQ and we’ve been in the air for about 30 minutes and a huge gust of wind comes out of nowhere. This guy opened the emergency exit door. People were tackling him down and put him in zip ties. Had to emergency land back,” an X user wrote and shared a video. The clip shows the man being escorted out of the aircraft by authorities.

Also Read: Southwest Airlines passenger sits right behind another man on near-empty flight, sparks debate on X

4. Man buys two first-class tickets, demands seat for three

A man in China caused a flight to be delayed for three hours after he engaged in an argument over a first-class seat on a flight from Beijing to Chengdu. The man reportedly purchased two first-class tickets and one for his son in economy class. However, when the child started crying, he demanded a free upgrade. The passenger continued demanding the seat even after refusal from the flight crew. He was later escorted off the plane by police.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On