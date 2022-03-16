Indo-French couple’s rendition of Manna Dey’s Bengali song Jibone Ki Pabo Na wows people

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people recreating the magic of the old Indian songs with their own twists. Amid them are Meghdut Roychowdhury and Pauline Laravoire. If you regularly use social media, you may be aware of this Indo-French couple who posts singing videos every Sunday. Their melodious renditions often leave people both amazed and amused. Just like their latest share where they sweetly sang Manna Dey’s Bengali song Jibone Ki Pabo Na. The number was featured in 1969 Bengali film Teen Bhubaner Pare.

“We did a #mannadey for this week's Indo-French Singing Sundays session! And @paulinelaravoire has never been able to refuse the urge to swing whenever this song has come on in the past. So there you go. Have a swinging Sunday, folks!” the couple wrote while sharing the video on their individual Instagram pages.

Take a look at the video:

With over 3,300 likes, since being shared a few days ago, the video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is sooooo awesome,” shared another. “So cute this is!!” expressed a third. Many also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

