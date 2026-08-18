Indore man fails JEE twice, learns product designing on YouTube. Now earns 2 lakh monthly

In a social media post, Ankur Warikoo criticised the country's reliance on elite college degrees to measure potential, stating that India suffers from a label problem rather than a talent shortage. To illustrate his point, he featured an Indore-based designer who learned product design on YouTube after failing the JEE, ultimately building a thriving freelance career.

A post about a man who failed JEE and changed the course of his career has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“India does not have a talent problem. It has a label problem,” Ankur Warikoo wrote on Instagram while sharing about the freelancer’s journey.

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He continued, “We’ve been trained to recognize talent only when it comes stamped with the right college, degree, or company. And that’s why some of the best talent in the country remains invisible.”

The entrepreneur expressed, “Credentials can tell you where someone has been. They cannot tell you how far they can go.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a visual,, he depicted the journey of the man who failed to crack JEE but carved out his own career through his determination. {{/usCountry}}

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“The most talented kid I have met was from Indore. Failed JEE twice. Taught himself product design on YouTube at night. Has a portfolio that would embarrass most IIT graduates. He freelances and makes 2L per month!”

While responding to one of the comments on his post, Warikoo shared that the man’s name is Naman.

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What did social media say?

The post prompted varied reactions on social media. While some thanked Warikoo for sharing about the freelancer, others argued that not everyone who graduates from IIT makes high salaries. Earlier, he also shared about the man on X.

An individual commented, “True. And those who teach themselves and make money are certainly among the smartest people. They can achieve many things IITians can't. Respect. I know a few.”

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Another expressed, “Coming from a Tier 2 city, you quickly realise your pin code and college name open fewer doors. So you learn to let your work speak louder than your resume.” A third posted, “We really need this type of person more in this country, and hopefully, eventually, people will start respecting them.”

A fourth wrote, “The biggest advantage isn't talent or pedigree anymore. It's the willingness to keep learning after everyone else has decided you're done.” A few reacted with emojis.