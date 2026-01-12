Influencer, 22, hits back at ‘gold digger’ claims after marrying 60-year-old man

“I had a crush on him back in high school. Nothing ever happened — he was just my teacher, and then life went on,” she said in one Instagram post. “When school ended, we lost touch completely… And then… two years ago, by pure chance, we ran into each other in a bookstore… Life has a funny way of bringing people back together when it’s finally allowed to.”

Pagni claims she had a crush on Massimo in school but nothing happened between them. Romance only blossomed when they met five years later.

Minea Pagni, 22, met Massimo, 60, five years ago. At that time, Massimo was her high school teacher.

An Italian influencer who went viral for marrying a 60-year-old man has clapped back at haters. Minea Pagni recently grabbed eyeballs with a series of Instagram posts about marrying a man who is almost 40 years her senior. While their unusual love story grabbed eyeballs, it also made Pagni the target of trolls who accused her of being a gold digger — a derogatory term used for women who form a relationship purely for financial gain.

On being called a gold digger “Reducing a woman’s choices to money is one of the oldest and most unfair stereotypes. I have my own goals, my own work, and my own independence. I married him for who he is — his mind, his values, and the way he loves,” Minea Pagni told The New York Post.

“I knew not everyone would understand, but I wasn’t fully prepared for how intense some reactions could be. Still, I’ve learned that criticism often says more about society’s fears than about our love.”

Pagni says that she is attracted to Massimo’s intellect.

“I was captivated by his intellect, his sunny personality, his values, his boundless love for knowledge and learning, his curiosity about every aspect of life, and his lack of prejudice,” she said.

She admitted that her parents initially had reservations about her relationship with a man aged 60, but they have since come around to accept it.

“But once they saw how respected, supported, and happy I am, they trusted my choices. Today, they see the love and stability we share,” she said.