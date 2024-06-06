Influencer fulfils security guard's dream of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch

Many people visit the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; however, for some, it remains a dream. Anish Bhagat, an Instagram influencer, recognised that his building's security guard, Byas, also shared this dream. He then surprised him with a trip to Ayodhya and recorded their entire journey. Bhagatt took to X to post a video of how things unfolded with his security guard, Byas. Anish Bhagatt and Byas at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The reel starts with a brief introduction of Byas. He describes him as a person who is "always smiling and helping others". The video then progress to show him initiating a conversation with Byas. During their conversation, Bhagatt learns that Byas is around 65-years-old and has been abandoned by his only son. The reason for his abandonment, he says, is the additional cost.

Later, when Byas tells Bhagatt that he wishes to visit Ram Mandir, the influencer quickly decides to make his dream come true. (Also Read: Man takes domestic help to mall and salon for grooming session. Watch)

When Bhatt proposes to go to Ayodhya the same day, Byas, at first is in complete disbelief. However, after getting reassurance from Bhagatt he gets excited to embark on the journey. Once the two are on the flight, Byas can be seen talking non-stop about his son and his achievements.

Upon reaching their destination, the two enter the temple enthusiastically and wait in line with other visitors. They then join the ceremonies at the temple to get blessings.

Watch the video here:

The post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained 1.8 million likes and around numerous comments. Many people were happy to see the two visiting the holy place, and several also appreciated Bhagatt for his kindness.

Here's how people reacted:

"Being human," an individual commented.

Another added, "How sweet, God bless you."

"Who's cutting onions?" wrote a third.

