 Influencer fulfils security guard's dream of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Influencer fulfils security guard's dream of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 06, 2024 02:45 PM IST

When Byas, a security guard tells Bhagatt, an influencer that he wishes to visit Ram Mandir, the influencer quickly decides to make his dream come true.

Many people visit the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; however, for some, it remains a dream. Anish Bhagat, an Instagram influencer, recognised that his building's security guard, Byas, also shared this dream. He then surprised him with a trip to Ayodhya and recorded their entire journey. Bhagatt took to X to post a video of how things unfolded with his security guard, Byas.

Anish Bhagatt and Byas at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Anish Bhagatt and Byas at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The reel starts with a brief introduction of Byas. He describes him as a person who is "always smiling and helping others". The video then progress to show him initiating a conversation with Byas. During their conversation, Bhagatt learns that Byas is around 65-years-old and has been abandoned by his only son. The reason for his abandonment, he says, is the additional cost.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Later, when Byas tells Bhagatt that he wishes to visit Ram Mandir, the influencer quickly decides to make his dream come true. (Also Read: Man takes domestic help to mall and salon for grooming session. Watch)

When Bhatt proposes to go to Ayodhya the same day, Byas, at first is in complete disbelief. However, after getting reassurance from Bhagatt he gets excited to embark on the journey. Once the two are on the flight, Byas can be seen talking non-stop about his son and his achievements.

Upon reaching their destination, the two enter the temple enthusiastically and wait in line with other visitors. They then join the ceremonies at the temple to get blessings.

Watch the video here:

The post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained 1.8 million likes and around numerous comments. Many people were happy to see the two visiting the holy place, and several also appreciated Bhagatt for his kindness.

Here's how people reacted:

"Being human," an individual commented.

Another added, "How sweet, God bless you."

"Who's cutting onions?" wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Influencer fulfils security guard's dream of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On