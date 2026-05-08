Influencer raises over 70 lakh claiming she has cancer: ‘I needed attention’

An Egyptian influencer has surrendered to the police after allegedly raising millions in donations for cancer that she never actually had. Donia Fouad scammed her followers by claiming that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and used the sob story to raise millions, which she reportedly spent on buying a car, an apartment, and other luxury goods.

Donia Fouad raised over 4 million Egyptian pounds by claiming that she had cancer.

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Fouad had gained widespread support online after documenting what she described as a painful fight against cancer. According to a report in Egypt Independent, she raised approximately 4 million Egyptian pounds ( ₹71 lakh) by falsely claiming that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

However, suspicions about her story began to arise after users started circulating photos and videos showing Fouad with expensive belongings and living a lavish lifestyle. These pictures prompted questions about how the donated money was being spent.

Fouad surrendered to the police following an investigation. She publicly confessed to the cancer scam.

Blogger confesses in Facebook post

Fouad confessed to the scam in a Facebook post, pleading mental illness as a defense. The Egyptian woman claimed that she did it for attention and said that she would be seeking psychiatric help.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am mentally ill and need treatment. Please help me. I did this because I needed attention, and I admit I was wrong and deserve what’s happening to me,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am mentally ill and need treatment. Please help me. I did this because I needed attention, and I admit I was wrong and deserve what’s happening to me,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I loved everyone’s concern for me while I was pretending to be ill. My husband’s looks and his concern, and everyone asking about me, were a huge source of psychological support,” the Egyptian influencer continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I loved everyone’s concern for me while I was pretending to be ill. My husband’s looks and his concern, and everyone asking about me, were a huge source of psychological support,” the Egyptian influencer continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I rejected the idea that I was mentally ill and didn’t listen to people when they advised me to seek psychological treatment. Now I want to tell them, ‘You were right. I will begin my journey of psychological treatment.'” Medical reports sparked doubts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I rejected the idea that I was mentally ill and didn’t listen to people when they advised me to seek psychological treatment. Now I want to tell them, ‘You were right. I will begin my journey of psychological treatment.'” Medical reports sparked doubts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Journalist Nada Al-Jabali, who said she was initially among Fouad’s supporters, later claimed that medical records from the World Medical Center did not show any evidence that Fouad had undergone chemotherapy, radiation, or treatment for malignant tumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Journalist Nada Al-Jabali, who said she was initially among Fouad’s supporters, later claimed that medical records from the World Medical Center did not show any evidence that Fouad had undergone chemotherapy, radiation, or treatment for malignant tumours. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a report in almasryalyoum.com, Al-Jabali alleged that Fouad later admitted the claims were false and asked her not to expose the matter. She also claimed to possess recordings supporting her account.

She claimed that donations were allegedly used to buy a car, an apartment, and other expensive items. Reports cited in local media suggested Fouad’s actual medical issues were limited to non-cancerous gynaecological conditions, including the removal of uterine fibroids.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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