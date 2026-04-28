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‘Insaniyat par bharosa ho gaya’: Delivery man finds woman’s door unlocked, guards her home till she returns

The incident, shared on Instagram, shows how a routine parcel drop turned into a moment that restored someone’s faith in people.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 01:40 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A delivery worker’s thoughtful act has struck a chord online after he noticed a customer’s main door left open and chose to step in with honesty and care. The incident, shared on Instagram, shows how a routine parcel drop turned into a moment that restored someone’s faith in people.

Delivery man finds woman’s door unlocked, guards her home till she returns.(Instagram@divyaunnyfilms)

The woman had stepped out of her house when a delivery man arrived. He immediately called her to alert her that her “main door is open” and informed her over a call. Instead of ignoring the situation, he stayed responsible and ensured the delivery was placed safely inside.

While some expressed admiration, others raised curiosity about the circumstances. Still, the overwhelming sentiment remained positive, celebrating a simple yet meaningful act of kindness.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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