Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Inspired by MS Dhoni, he quit his job for sports; enters Tokyo Paralympics 2020
trending

Inspired by MS Dhoni, he quit his job for sports; enters Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Post quitting his job, Ranjit Singh Bhati was selected for the Tokyo Paralympics after being motivated by the film based on the true story of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
By Life Beyond Numbers
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Ranjit Singh Bhati

In 2012, Ranjit Singh, who lived a regular life, met with an accident while on a motorbike. He was severely injured and spent a month on a ventilator fighting for his life. In the end, life triumphed, and his recovery took more than two years. He is unable to walk normally due to significant damage to his right leg sustained in the accident.

Post quitting his job, Ranjit Singh Bhati was selected for the Tokyo Paralympics after being motivated by the film based on the true story of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ranjit will represent India in the javelin throw on 28 August, 2021. In the Delhi Paralympic trials, Ranjit threw a 44.50-meter javelin to claim a place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ranjit Singh Bhati
RELATED STORIES

He couldn’t devote enough time to his game while working in a company in Delhi, so he quit one day. Ranjit’s decision upset his father, Rambir Singh and, mother Vaijanti, who never supported and was unaware of sports. He did not give up. Instead, Ranjit made it to Tokyo Paralympics 2021 to represent India in Javelin Throw.

Ranjit competed in the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and achieved fourth place. By earning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year, he qualified for the Paralympic trials.

He took part in India-Afghanistan DPO’s Summit in 2016 and volunteered as an official in the blind T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Ranjit won Gold Medal in the 1st Wheelchair Rugby National Tournament, Silver Medal in Javelin Throw in Haryana State Paralympics Championship 2018, 4th Position in Javelin Throw in the 18th National Para Athletics Championship, and medal in 1st National University Para Games. He has also won a medal in the 5km IDBI Marathon.

Ranjit is on his way to fulfilling his dream of competing in the Paralympics this year. He pursued his passion and is now on the road to victory. His determination and hard work serve as an example to all of us.

This story was published in Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell’s security check prank sparks laughter

This is how ‘secret agent’ doggo distracts human to steal her food. Watch

Is Twitter down? Website back on track after brief outage today

Astronaut’s incredible pictures of aurora under full moon go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP