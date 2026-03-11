Intern leaves ₹25,000 offer for ₹5,000 stipend, relocates to Bengaluru to join startup. Co-founder tweets

What drives an intern to move cities and work weekends for a fraction of their market value? According to a co-founder of Matiks, the opportunity for his star intern, Ritesh, was to learn. In a candid post on X, the founder detailed how Ritesh left his ₹25,000 internship and followed the founding team to Bengaluru on a ₹5,000 stipend just as they were starting out. While the post celebrates Ritesh’s grit, it has also reignited conversations about the intense expectations of early-stage startup life. Matiks co-founder (L) posted about his “star intern” Ritesh Shandilya (R). (LinkedIn/Sudhanshu Bhatia, X/@cortisoul_)

“Everyone talks about founders, nobody talks about the team. So here I am talking about the people who build Matiks,” co-founder Sudhanshu Bhatia wrote on X and LinkedIn. He added, “First up, Ritesh. He was a 3rd year student interning somewhere for ₹25k, we offered ₹5k, he still joined.”

Bhatia explained, “Not for money but for learning. Said working closely with IIT grads would teach him more. Joined in September'24, the same month we had all quit our jobs, we moved to Bangalore in October. He came too, on that stipend. We were working 7 days a week then.”

The co-founder recalled how the intern even refused to take Sundays off. “Told him to take Sundays off and he said, ‘What would I even do?’ Over time he’s become like a younger brother. Still an intern, graduating this year but I'll bet ₹5L he’s better than most engineers with 5 years of experience in Bangalore.”

He completed the post with a picture of Ritesh Shandilya. The intern’s X profile suggests that he hails from Bihar.