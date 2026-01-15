Gurgaon intern seeks ways to spend ₹1 lakh after mentors suggest blowing it all
The Reddit user claimed to be a software engineering intern working in Gurgaon.
A Gurgaon intern shared a post on Reddit asking advice on how to spend his first major stipend of nearly ₹1 lakh, adding how his mentors suggested he “blow it all”. He continued that he has explored all the traditional ways of spending, including giving gifts to his loved ones, and is now looking forward to spending the money on something that will help him explore himself.
“So like the title says, I have some money to spare about 90-102k INR. I want to do something that will help me explore myself and make me feel happy,” the Reddit user wrote.
Adding context, he individual explained, “I'm a software engineer(still an intern), I live in Gurgaon sometimes and currently here for some time. I thought to save up the money for emergencies but was suggested to blow it all away by my mentors and friends as it's my first salary/stipend. I have done almost everything I could do with money from what I could think of eg:- took my parents out, took my girl out, gifted people stuff, donated some money. But I still feel empty every day.”
The Reddit user asked, “What should I do with the money or without it if there is something?”
What did social media suggest?
An individual said, “Buy gold /diamond jewellery for yourself. You feel good when you wear it, and yet your wealth is not lost. Or if you really want to spend it, take a trip. Have fun.” Another added, “Go to an orphanage? Buy each child whatever they want?”
A third suggested, “Split the amount at least 5 ways. One goes for emergencies, one goes for savings, one goes for a short trip, one goes for dating, and one goes for donations (if you're into service; if not, then invest in a flexi-cap MF). Believe me when I tell you, DO NOT BLOW IT UP.”
A fourth wrote, “Your mentor told you to waste the money, and you are doing it?? Bro, consider changing your mentor and starting a SIP with this money. Or donate to underprivileged kids to support their education if you are that rich and don't need money at all in future.”
