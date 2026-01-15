Gurgaon intern seeks ways to spend ₹1 lakh after mentors suggest blowing it all

A Gurgaon intern shared a post on Reddit asking advice on how to spend his first major stipend of nearly ₹1 lakh, adding how his mentors suggested he “blow it all”. He continued that he has explored all the traditional ways of spending, including giving gifts to his loved ones, and is now looking forward to spending the money on something that will help him explore himself. The Gurgaon intern’s post has sparked a chatter on Reddit. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“So like the title says, I have some money to spare about 90-102k INR. I want to do something that will help me explore myself and make me feel happy,” the Reddit user wrote.

Also Read: ‘I was vomiting, drained, and couldn’t focus’: Intern shares ‘nightmare’ experience at Bengaluru AI startup Adding context, he individual explained, “I'm a software engineer(still an intern), I live in Gurgaon sometimes and currently here for some time. I thought to save up the money for emergencies but was suggested to blow it all away by my mentors and friends as it's my first salary/stipend. I have done almost everything I could do with money from what I could think of eg:- took my parents out, took my girl out, gifted people stuff, donated some money. But I still feel empty every day.”

The Reddit user asked, “What should I do with the money or without it if there is something?”