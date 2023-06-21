International Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel dive deep into water to perform yoga

The world is celebrating yoga day today and several people are also sharing images and videos of them performing yoga. Now, a video showing Indian Army personnel performing yoga underwater has taken over Twitter by storm.

International Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel performs underwater yoga.(Twitter/@ANI)

"Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay," shared ANI on Twitter. The video begins to show the personnel from the 91 Infantry Brigade standing inside a pool. Then they begin to do various yoga aasanas inside the water. After a few seconds they all slowly come up at once.

Watch the video of the Indian Army personnel performing yoga here:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 12,000 times and the numbers are only increasing. Some people have also shared comments on the post.

In India, yoga is an age-old physical, mental, and spiritual discipline that includes a variety of exercises, poses, breathing exercises, meditation, and more. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a proposal to the United Nations General Assembly to recognise yoga day internationally. Today, the world is celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day.