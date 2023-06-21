Yoga doggo: ITBP canine celebrates International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is here, and people across the world are enthusiastically marking this day. Many individuals have taken to Twitter to share their wishes, videos, and pictures of themselves practicing yoga. Amidst these visuals, an adorable video of a canine member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has captured the hearts of people.

ITBP canine celebrates International Yoga Day.(Twitter/@ANI)

"Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K," wrote ANI as they shared a video of the dog. The clip shows the dog energetically performing various yoga poses with people.

Watch the video of the ITBP canine here:

This video was shared just a few minutes ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 21,000 times. The share has also received close to 400 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this ITBP canine here:

An individual commented, "This is cute." A second added, "Dog is saying, 'yoga is for you lazy humans, my body works differently, stop this nonsense with me.'" What do you think about this video?