‘Investing in them’: People react to world’s most expensive mango Miyazaki

Have you heard about Miyazaki mangoes? If you’re a regular user of social media, then you are more or less likely to know about this variety - which is also the world’s most expensive mango - as the internet is flooded with posts about this fruit. Now, a fresh batch of images of these mangoes captured at a festival in Siliguri has left people amazed. Alongside, the images have also inspired most to come up with hilarious reactions.

The images show world’s most expensive mango Miyazaki. (Twitter/@ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The images were posted on ANI’s official Twitter handle. “Siliguri, West Bengal. World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around ₹2.75 lakh per kg in the International market showcased in Siliguri's three days long 7th edition of the Mango Festival. The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT). More than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival,” they wrote as they posted the pictures.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, the share has received close to 1.6 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the pictures of Miyazaki.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Forget gold, I'm investing in these mangoes. In a few years, I'll be swimming in mango margaritas and retiring on a tropical island,” joked a Twitter user. “Aam ka gutli kidhar milega [Where can I get the seed],” joined another. ‘This AAM is not for AAM ADMI [This mango is not for the masses],” added a third. “Property bechni padegi [Have to sell property],” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON