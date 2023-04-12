Wait, what? New York eatery sells world's most expensive grilled cheese sandwich for 17,000

A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic favourite of many. It is quick and easy to make and also comforting to have. So, in honour of National Grilled Cheese Day, Serendipity 3, a New York City restaurant, is offering a limited edition grilled cheese sandwich. Wondering what's so special about it? Well, the sandwich is dubbed the "world's most expensive sandwich" by Guinness World Records and costs $214 (approximately. ₹17,000). Grilled cheese sandwich that costs ₹ 17,000.(Instagram/@Serendipity 3)

"We are bringing back yet another Guinness World-winning dish for a limited-time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich, which achieved The Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214," wrote Serendipity 3 in an Instagram post.

They further informed that this sandwich is made with thick slices of French Pullman Champagne Bread made with Dom Perignon Champagne and 23k edible gold flakes. Then it is buttered with grass-fed white truffle butter. The sandwich is filled with rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, which is made in Southern Italy. "A 48-hour advance notice is required to order this delicious over-the-top sandwich," added Serendipity 3 in their post.