Home / Trending / Wait, what? New York eatery sells world's most expensive grilled cheese sandwich for 17,000

Wait, what? New York eatery sells world's most expensive grilled cheese sandwich for 17,000

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 12, 2023 05:34 PM IST

An eatery in New York is selling a limited edition grilled cheese sandwich that also has a world record after it.

A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic favourite of many. It is quick and easy to make and also comforting to have. So, in honour of National Grilled Cheese Day, Serendipity 3, a New York City restaurant, is offering a limited edition grilled cheese sandwich. Wondering what's so special about it? Well, the sandwich is dubbed the "world's most expensive sandwich" by Guinness World Records and costs $214 (approximately. 17,000).

Grilled cheese sandwich that costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,000.(Instagram/@Serendipity 3)
Grilled cheese sandwich that costs 17,000.(Instagram/@Serendipity 3)

"We are bringing back yet another Guinness World-winning dish for a limited-time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich, which achieved The Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214," wrote Serendipity 3 in an Instagram post.

Take a look at the post here:

They further informed that this sandwich is made with thick slices of French Pullman Champagne Bread made with Dom Perignon Champagne and 23k edible gold flakes. Then it is buttered with grass-fed white truffle butter. The sandwich is filled with rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, which is made in Southern Italy. "A 48-hour advance notice is required to order this delicious over-the-top sandwich," added Serendipity 3 in their post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city guinness world records food + 1 more
new york city guinness world records food
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out