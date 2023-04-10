36-year-old man shot dead inside smoke shop in New York City

A customer was shot dead inside a Harlem smoke shop in New York City on Sunday. As per law enforcement sources, the 36-year-old unnamed victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back. Video footage of the shooting incident(Twitter/@nypost)

Cops informed that the perpetrator and the victim were involved in a dispute moments before the shooting which took place inside the smoke shop at 304 Lenox Ave.

As per a report by New York Post, the shooter and the victim were seen talking for several seconds while other customers stood around in the shop. The gunman fired on the victim's head while the 36-year-old was walking out of the shop. The victim fell to the ground after the shot, but was still moving when the shooter fired another round into the man’s back.

CCTV footage revealed that the gunman casually left the shop after the shooting. Cops said that he fled on foot wearing dark-colored clothing.

On Sunday, another criminal incident took place in Brooklyn where a masked suspect robbed a smoke shop. There were no injuries to anyone during the robbery. As per NYPD, the perpetrator was wearing all black including a mask.