iPhone 14 series launch by Apple sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 series during its 'Far Out' event on September 7. The new lineup has four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latest iPhone models will be available in India from September 16, except for the Plus model, launched instead of the Mini version, which will be available from October 7.

And as expected, Twitter has been flooded with memes and outright hilarious reactions after the iPhone 14 series launch. From kidney-selling to all iPhones appearing to be nearly identical memes, these Twitter reactions will surely make you giggle.

A Twitter user shared a video with the caption, "iPhone 12, 13 & 14."

Another shared the hilarious kidney meme and wrote, "Whatever it takes for that iPhone 14 pro Max."

An individual joked about all iPhones appearing to be nearly identical.

"Iphone 13 owners buying the iphone14," wrote a man while sharing this picture.

A Twitter account shared how Android users feel after the new iPhone launch.

The image shows how Android users feel after the launch of new iPhone. (Twitter/@HowHumans)

Another shared a Hrithik Roshan meme and wrote, "Launching iPhone 14 when someone is still paying EMI of iPhone 13."

Screenshot of the tweet shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@scenethirtyone)

iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 63,639 while iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs. 71,604. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs. 79,568, with the Pro Max model costing Rs. 87,532.

