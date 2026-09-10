iPhone Duo: Apple’s most expensive phone ever sparks meme fest over 3 lakh price tag

With the launch of the iPhone Duo — Apple’s first-ever foldable phone — the age-old “kidney” jokes have gotten an upgrade. Unsurprising, given that this latest offering from Apple comes with a staggering price tag of ₹2,99,900 or nearly ₹3 lakh for the base model, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

₹ 3 lakh iPhone sparks meme fest

Apple iPhone Duo's ₹3 lakh price tag sparked a meme fest online.

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The price tag on the iPhone Duo sparked a meme fest online as people marveled at the high cost of the device.

“It's called iPhone Duo because to buy it - you will have to sell both your kidney as well as liver,” comedian Atul Khatri joked.

“Indian economy so bad that now even a Kidney won’t buy you a new iPhone Duo,” another X user posted.

Several people highlighted how the cost of the high-end iPhone Duo models would be enough to buy a car. The base model, priced at nearly ₹3 lakh, would also fund an expensive motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} The cost of the base variant in India also led to some rueful memes about low salaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cost of the base variant in India also led to some rueful memes about low salaries. {{/usCountry}}

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The foldable iPhone is aimed at shaking up a category long dominated by Samsung and Chinese companies such as Huawei, whose devices have struggled to move beyond a niche audience.

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(Also read: Apple debuts its first foldable iPhone Duo - and Samsung is already trolling: ‘Reheating our leftovers’)

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More about iPhone Duo

Apple introduced iPhone Duo, the first foldable iPhone, at the launch event on Wednesday in California. When opened, it is the thinnest iPhone ever, with a 7.6-inch inner display that provides a large canvas.

When closed, the 5.4-inch outer display delivers 90 per cent of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro in a compact, pocketable design. According to Apple's press note, both displays share the same aspect ratio, so content scales proportionally for visual continuity.

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” said John Ternus, Apple’s CEO, as quoted on the Apple website.

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